Heaphy thanks multiple organizations for collaboration in upcoming downtown Lima projects

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tax credits will help the development of two locations in downtown Lima.

Local Restaurateur and Developer John Heaphy provided key updates on two downtown projects, while also talking about securing tax credits from the State of Ohio to help with the developments. 

