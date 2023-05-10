Heaphy to enhance portion of E. Spring Street with archway, decorative lighting, and electric access for food trucks

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The 100 block of East Spring Street in Lima will have a very distinct look thanks to a public-private partnership.
The owner of Good Food Inc. John Heaphy and his family are teaming up with the City of Lima to put up an archway, decorative lighting, and electric plugs installed for food trucks in the block that is surrounded the Greater Lima Region Amphitheater and building that Heaphy is remodeling on the corner of Main and Spring Streets. Eventually, that block will be able to be closed off during events to create a big city feel in downtown Lima. Heaphy says he would like to continue to support and see growth in the downtown area.
"Well I think it has great potential have density at times," says Heaphy. "You know, you've got the college to the north, in season we have the amphitheater across the street. The civic center bringing shows and business across the street. The steak house is right there. So it really develops a quadrant for people to gather and for people to have fun and be entertained."
The work on the archway and the streetscape projects will start in late summer.