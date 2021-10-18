Allen County Commissioners starting the process to hone in on the 2022 general operating budget for the county.
Monday started budget hearings with elected officials and department heads to go over their requests to run their departments. Commissioners already received a written budget from the 20 departments and the in-person meetings will help them better understand the needs of each. The budget commission has not yet presented the commissioners with what the 2022 budget should look like but commissioners want to have a good grasp of what they need to be taking into consideration.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan explains, “The bottom number has to match or balance where the budget commissions number they provide us. So, it takes some time to get there. These requests always come in quite a bit higher than what we are going to be able to budget. So, being able to scale that back that’s where these conversations help. How can we pull this back a bit, can we do this instead of that? The dialogue is good.”
Budget hearings will continue through early November leaving commissioners about a month to iron things out and pass a budget on the first of January.