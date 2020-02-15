Heart and Sole help Celina family raise money for service dog

It was an active Saturday morning at Heart and Sole as people jumped, leaped and soared their way through cardio workouts for the Hero4Harper fundraiser. The money raised from this event will go towards helping Harper Huelskamp get a much-needed seizure response therapy dog.
At just six months old Harper began having seizures and was later diagnosed with Druhvey disease, a form of epilepsy. The co-owner of Heart and Sole Kathy Wallace knew she had to get involved because fundraisers like these have helped her granddaughter who also struggles with a chronic disease.
“We know how that can help a family out tremendously so it’s our time to pay it forward,” said Kathy Wallace, Heart, and Sole co-owner.
But this isn't the Huelskamp family's first attempt at getting a service dog for Huelskamp. After 2.5 years of raising $10,000, Huelskamp family’s purchased what they thought was a service dog. But it was far from it.
“We had to housebreak him, break him from chewing things,” said Carrie Huelskamp, Harper’s mother. “He has a lot of anxiety issues. He doesn’t like to go out.”
Carrie later found out that she and eleven others were victims of a service dog scam. She hopes her experience will cause others to be more cautious when buying service dogs.
“You definitely need to do a lot of background investigating, said Huelskamp. “Which we had done what we thought was enough but it clearly wasn’t.”
But despite this big setback, Carrie is optimistic that the next service dog they purchase will be the right match.
“Hopefully he or she can hopefully help us detect those seizures and provide us more comfort and feeling more safe,” said Huelskamp.
The Huelskamp family is looking to raise $17,000 over the next 2.5 years to get their new service dog.