Heartbeat of Lima and Putnam County receives $21,000 donation from Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They have been serving women since 1973 and Heartbeat of Lima and Putnam County is still going strong thanks to support from the community.
Thursday the agency received a check for just over $21,000 from the Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships. The money is from a recent car show that was held in their benefit. Heartbeat representatives say that the donation will allow them to get the roof replaced at their location on Cable Road. Heartbeat offers women a variety of services surrounding possible pregnancy, pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting. In 2022 they had appointments with more than 1,300 individuals including moms and dads.
"They support them physically, emotionally, spiritually in an amazing wonderful way," said Tom Ahl, who donated to Heartbeat.
"Financial support just really helps us with those utilities and the capital expenses and things like that as well. Whether it's prayers or well wishes or sharing our posts on Facebook any type of support from the community is great," stated Chelsea Sunderland, interim director of operations.
They have been at the new Cable Road location for over a year and it has provided them with the space they have needed. There are separate classrooms, a private clinic area for ultrasounds, a work room, and a space for all the donations they receive that clients can choose from. You can learn more about Heartbeat of Lima and Putnam County online at https://heartbeatoflima.org/.