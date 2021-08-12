A very muggy start on this Thursday. An approaching boundary is triggering a few showers and storms, and that chance will stick around through the morning hours as the boundary sags southeast. A strong low-level jet triggering those storms will gradually weaken, which should result in lower storm chances later this morning and into the middle of the afternoon. However, the boundary will end up somewhere nearby, and may trigger at least widely scattered storms again late this afternoon and evening. The area has a marginal severe risk for gusty winds and hail. The severe threat does not appear anywhere as widespread as Wednesday.
The other story not to overlook is the high heat and humidity. There is uncertainty in regards to sky conditions, as clouds may thicken and keep the heat levels a bit lower. If more sun is realized, expect heat indices to range from 98° to 105°. A heat advisory covers the entire area this afternoon. Along with the heat, another ozone alert day has been declared for Allen County.
Some widely scattered storms may dot the radar this evening. Again, the exact placement of a nearby boundary will determine where the storms develop. These storms may fade out mid to late evening, then there are signals for more scattered showers and storms late tonight into Friday morning. Expect lows in the lower 70s.
Friday will be cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Some scattered showers and storms remain, but there will be several dry hours. The chance of rain will stick around until sunset. The good news is that the Storm Prediction Center shifted the severe risk south of our area.
Finally, a beautiful weekend is on the way. It will feel dramatically more comfortable with low humidity levels. Highs will fall just short of 80°, a few degrees below normal. Even better, the sun will be shining and there is zero concern of rain! Perfect for planning time outdoors!
Rather typical August weather next week as humidity creeps back up, but nowhere as oppressive as this week. Some pop-up storms will be around, but expect plenty of dry time. The pattern will favor more isolated, random storms vs. these organized clusters that have moved through this week.