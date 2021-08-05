Lows this morning fell into the 50s for the 6th day in a row! After a nice stretch of cooler weather, the summer heat is ramping back up over the next several days.
Highs today should increase toward the middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity levels are expected to stay low once again, making the afternoon heat bearable.
Noticeably warmer tonight due to increasing clouds and a south flow. Lows should range from the low to mid 60s.
Expect more clouds on Friday, but we still anticipate sunshine to mix in through the day. Highs will once again hit the mid 80s with a touch of humidity. There will be a bit more of a breeze compared to the past few days.
It looks like a classic August weekend of weather around here. There is the chance Friday night and Saturday for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. However, most areas stay rain-free. We will keep Sunday dry with highs elevating to 90°.
Our next best chance for showers and storms arrives Monday, and those chances will continue through at least midweek. Storms look widely scattered, meaning lots of dry time each day. It will be a hot and rather muggy period with highs near 90°.