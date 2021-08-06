A quiet and warmer start to our Friday. A seasonable August day is ahead with partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the middle 80s, and moderate humidity. An ozone alert is in effect for Allen County from 8AM until 6PM.
Have Friday evening plans? Clouds will be increasing, but the area should remain dry.
There is a chance for a stray shower or storm late tonight, with isolated storms possible at any point on Saturday. Keep in mind, any storms will be brief and sunshine will dominate our weather for most of the day. Brief heavy downpours and lightning will be a threat with any storm, but coverage will be isolated.
Isolated storms will remain possible Saturday night, with a very small chance on Sunday as a ridge begins to build in. The atmosphere should become largely capped meaning mainly dry and hot conditions. Highs will soar to near 90°!
One of the hottest stretches of weather this summer arrives next week. Highs will be around 90° for multiple days in a row. High humidity will push peak heat indices in the upper 90s to around 100°. Storm chances will increase, with potentially the best chances midweek. The area needs rain, and many areas should catch rain at some point over the next week.