Our Thursday is off to a very nice start weather-wise with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Summer-like conditions return today with highs in the middle to upper 80s expected. Southerly winds will become breezy, sustained 10 to 20 mph.
A warm and more humid night is expected as lows only fall to 70°.
Scattered showers and storms work in Friday. Greatest chances arrive later in the morning through the afternoon. Localized pockets of torrential rain will be possible, especially north and west of Lima.
A marginal, or low severe risk is in place Friday for portions of the area. Pockets of gusty winds or an isolated spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, but this is nothing like the set-up last Friday.
Scattered showers and storms will continue for Friday night into Saturday, bringing localized areas of torrential rain and flash flooding. Rain totals look to vary greatly. Highest concern for heavy totals will be north and west of Lima, where localized 2-3" rain totals could occur between Friday and Saturday morning. Meanwhile, it is also possible for some spots toward Bellefontaine to stay largely dry. We will fine-tune the details as new data arrives.
The weekend forecast has improved a bit. The threat for scattered showers and storms remains on Saturday, with the greatest chances in the morning hours. The trend for Sunday is to lift the front further north and west, keeping much of our area relatively dry. We have bumped up the predicted highs, now in the middle to upper 80s.
It still appears a moist atmosphere and a boundary will remain in the area next week, triggering daily scattered storm chances. If the ridge of high pressure to our east trends stronger, that could lower coverage of storms early in the week.