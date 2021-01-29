Heir Force Community School getting awarded nearly $250,000 from Ohio Department of Education

A local school getting additional state funding to continue its mission to educate.
The Heir Force Community School receiving nearly $250,000 through House Bill 166, the state budget bill. It’s part of the “Quality Community School Support Fund” and is only awarded to schools that meet required benchmarks and are then named a “Community School of Quality”. Administrators at Heir Force says this funding will allow them to do several things.
School Director Dr. Willie J. Heggins III explains, “Invest that money back into the instructional side. Of course, monies will be used to also support technology that also assists and aids us in providing the best quality of education that we can possibly can for our students on a day to day basis.”
This is the first year they have received the grant. Heir Force Community School was established nearly 20 years ago to offer families a nontraditional Kindergarten to 8th-grade educational setting.