Heir Force students helped out at Our Daily Bread

Eighth graders from Heir Force Community School put in some service time Wednesday morning at Our Daily Bread.
The students helped with lunchtime at the soup kitchen by preparing food and helping to serve the meal. Heir Force says that this is an opportunity for their students to help with issues like food scarcity, especially as we go through this pandemic.
These students are hoping that they can learn some important things after spending some time serving at Our Daily Bread.
"It’s always good for people to communicate in the community, so we can all come together, because especially since the pandemic there are too many of us being farther apart and not getting to understand each other or know each other," said Shania Echols.
"I want to take away a better experience of working with other people and just bringing everyone together, and showing that everybody is equal but different in their own type of way," said Iyonna Kith.
The eighth graders also weighed in on why they felt participating in service was important to young people like them:
"It could really help develop the character of a person, how they grow up, and can really influence their actions," said Demos Watkins.
"One, it’s a good thing if you volunteer out of kitchens - it can help you when you get older, and then it also helps out the community, like homeless people for instance," said Bryce Williams.
This is just one opportunity that the school gives to their students to serve the community and help others.