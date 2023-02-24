Heir Force students learn about the importance of education, equity, and empowerment

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new program in Lima is getting its feet off the ground with a goal to unite us all.
The Center for Peace and Reconciliation is a diverse group of volunteers with a goal to create a more unified and peaceful world. The retired pastor of Trinity United Methodist in Lima is one of the founders of the group and says the idea started after talking with one of the peacemakers of the International Peace Museum in Dayton. The group held their very first program today with Heir Force Community School called "Building Bridges of Peace". Students explored foods and musical sounds from other cultures with a goal to develop respect for all people.
"Being different does not mean that you cannot understand other people. That you cannot understand appreciation for other people and how to communicate with other people with different cultures," said John Foster, found of the Center for Peace & Reconciliation.
"If you have a chance to travel you do have an open mind. You appreciate different cultures, different foods, then at the end, we are all people, we're the same," stated Maha Zehery, a volunteer with the Center for Peace & Reconciliation.
The group says today was just one of the many programs they have planned.