Here are some area firework displays in our area

With the Independence Day holiday many communities will be having firework displays and here are a few in our region.
On Saturday July 3rd you can see the night skies light up at Indian Lakes Beach Spectacular. In Hancock County their Light up the Sky event will be at the fairgrounds. In Ottawa, God and Glory will host their fireworks and you can see some over Grand Lake St. Mary’s near Lake Shore Park in Celina. These all start at 10 pm.
On July 4th, the Delphos Kiwanis will be hosting their show at Stadium Park, Van Wert High School is also a fireworks sight. You can see them in Wapak at the Saint Joe festival and in Lima at the Star Spangled Spectacular at the Lima Mall. All shows start at 10 pm.