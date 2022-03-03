CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 29 points and carried Charlotte’s backcourt with LaMelo Ball in foul trouble, leading the Hornets to a 119-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who got back All-Star Darius Garland but lost for the fifth time in six games. Rozier added seven assists and seven rebounds and Isaiah Thomas scored 10 in his debut for Charlotte. The Hornets made 17 3-pointers and improved to just 3-11 since Jan. 28. The Cavaliers, who have been ravaged by injuries to their backcourt, welcomed back Garland after he missed three games with a bone bruise in his back. Garland finished with 33 points in 33 minutes.
NEW YORK (AP) — Tareq Coburn had a season-high 20 points as St. John’s defeated Xavier 81-66. Coburn shot 5 for 7 from behind the arc and added three blocks. Julian Champagnie had 19 points and eight rebounds for St. John’s (16-13, 8-10 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Aaron Wheeler had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Colby Jones had 13 points for the Musketeers (17-12, 7-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Jack Nunge added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Johnson had 11 points.
