Heritage Trails Park District Commissioners getting ready for upcoming events

The Heritage Trails Park District Commissioners held their monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The Commissioners met to discuss upcoming events that are going on in the parks. They are getting ready for a “Swift Night Out” where people can learn about chimney swift birds and observe a colony roosting within the chimney of the Buckland school at 7 p.m. on September 7th. They are also getting ready for the “Walk with Nature Fall Festival”, which will feature live music, a car show, a kids and events craft show as well as a hike along the Miami-Erie Canal towpath on October 17th.
Terry McDonald, Administrative Assistant for the Heritage Trails Park District said, “Oh we’re really excited to just be outdoors again and have events for the public. We are just glad to have a full Walk with Nature Fall Festival this year. So we are really excited to see all of the car show fellas, and all of the craft show people come back again.”
The park district is looking for craft vendors and non-profit organizations to set up booths at the Fall Festival. You can find more information on their website htparks.org.