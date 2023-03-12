Heritage Trails Park District's Cabin Fever Hike series continues in Noble Township

NOBLE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - It takes more than a little bit of snow to keep the Cabin Fever hikers from getting exercise with a view.
Sunday afternoon, the Heritage Trails Park District held their "Spring Forward" Cabin Fever Hike at the Noble Township Hall in Auglaize County. The SMART Team and Grand Lake Health System provided snacks for people while they hiked along the Miami-Eerie Canal towpath.
While March might not always seem like a good time to get outside, the park district recommends spending some time in nature to see the first signs of spring for yourself.
"We're certainly starting to see some of our early birds come into the area, but also just getting out to see the first vegetation, the buds on the trees," said Terry McDonald, the administrative assistant for the Heritage Trails Park District.
The next Cabin Fever Hike will also be held at Noble Township Hall on April 16th at 1 pm.