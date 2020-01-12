Heritage Trails Park kicks off first Cabin Fever Hike of the decade

On Saturday Heritage Trails Park District kicked off its first Cabin Fever Hike series of the decade. Dozens of people signed up the Lockkeeper's Winter Canal Hike this afternoon.
Hikers along with their friends and pets hiked the 2 plus miles along the Miami and Erie Canal. Throughout the hike, people got the chance to sightsee and look at the surrounding trees and bodies of water.
The park district administrative assistant says this is hike is a great way for people to get active.
“We mostly just want to get people outdoors and off of all their computer screens and phones and get out and enjoy nature and get healthy,” said Terry McDonald, the Heritage Trails Park District administrative assistant.
The next hike will be Feb. 9.