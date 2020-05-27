Herzog to represent Lima at National Jefferson Awards

The remaining Jefferson Award winners were recognized for their commitment to the community.
Wednesday was part two of the awards ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions of large gatherings. A total of 12 people, which included 4 youths, were chosen to become Jefferson Award winners for making an impact and a difference in their community. Angela Herzog was named to represent Lima at the national awards for her work with the "Court Appointed Child Advocate" program, better known as "CASA". She encourages everyone to listen to their heart when volunteering.
Herzog explains, “I needed to just listen because I kept seeing somebody talk about it or meeting somebody who was a CASA. Or having the director to come and talk to our service club about it. So, I kept hearing more and the voice kept saying you need to do this. So, I guess people should just open their hearts to whatever their hearing, seeing, and say yes.”
Due to COVID-19, the national Jefferson Award ceremony in Washington D.C. is still up on the air and may be held virtually.