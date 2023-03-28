High blood pressure disorders in pregnancy are on the rise

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure. Even more concerning, hypertensive disorders during pregnancy are on the rise.
The CDC reports high blood pressure is seen in around one in every 15 pregnancies among women ages 20 to 44 in the United States. To avoid complications due to high blood pressure, doctors stress women must be screened for high blood pressure before, during, and after pregnancy. Those over the age of 40 have an increased risk of developing hypertensive disorders during pregnancy, as well as those with diabetes, immune system disorders like lupus, or women who went through in vitro fertilization. They note black women are also at an increased risk. So, how can a woman lower her risk for high blood pressure?
"Exercise, healthy diet, staying active, trying to be very intentional with your diet. I tell patients you're not fasting or starving – but you're taking more fruits and vegetables, drinking more water, taking your long walks. Trying to reduce stress. Stress has been known to complicate a lot of maternal morbidity, especially in Black women," explained Dr. Tosin Goje, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Goje says it's important to take measures before pregnancy to control blood pressure levels and decrease the risk of complications.