High school juniors take part in UNOH's Spring Preview Days and Scholarship Testing

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The University of Northwest Ohio kicked off its spring preview days and scholarship testing for high school students and their families.
UNOH's College of Applied Technologies hosted its first day of the weekend preview for high school juniors interested in becoming a Racer. Potential students had the opportunity to tour the college campus and view many demonstrations before discussing topics such as financial aid, housing employment, scheduling, and detailed curriculum information with department representatives. The high schoolers also had the chance to take a scholarship test and receive up to $5,000 in tuition toward their education at UNOH.
"The scholarship test will test the students on their current knowledge of the different areas we have the testing. So, we have an automotive test, we have robotics testing, and we have HVAC, agriculture, and then diesel. So, the test is comprised of questions within each one of those industries, and the students who score first, second, third, fourth, and fifth place will all earn scholarship money for when they graduate and if they decide to come to UNOH," said John Croft, associate dean at UNOH.
The university's spring previews days will continue Saturday inside the UNOH Event Center starting at 1:00 p.m.