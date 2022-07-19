High school students get a chance to explore their faith at the University of Findlay

The University of Findlay is giving students a chance to find a little more about themselves during a week-long camp.
The Well is a summer faith experience for high school-aged students, that focuses on getting more in-depth into scripture and reflecting on their own personal faith. They tie scripture to activities to better give context to the lessons. The goal is to help the students ponder the question of what they believe, who they are, and what is their calling.
Students on Tuesday were working on setting a table and then pulling the table cloth out in hopes to have everything still standing correctly to go along with the scripture they were discussing.
“I mean we would be confident in their faith that there are good answers out there, but we also want to make it a discovery process, we want to invite them into that process,” says Matt Ginter, The Well. “We don’t necessarily want to indoctrinate or inform them what they should believe, we want them to discover it. We want them to grow in their faith in that way.”
Ginter says that high school students don’t always slow down enough to reflect on who they are and what they believe and he hopes that the Well helps them do just that.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.