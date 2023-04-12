High school students learn from experts about the field of cardiology

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System is teaching the next generation of healthcare professionals about the wide variety of career options in the field.
Wednesday night's Exploring program put the spotlight on cardiology. Industry experts taught high school students about pacemakers, blood circulation, and different cardiac conditions. The kids also had a chance to dissect a pig heart, which has countless real-world applications in medicine because of the similarities between pig and human anatomy. Doctors are able to use these pig hearts to accurately explain and prepare for situations you would encounter in a healthcare setting.
"We're going to see where the surgeon would be sewing in a bypass if that were to need to happen to someone. They probably all have heard of atrial fibrillation and how people have strokes, I'm going to show them what part of the heart, where likely that little blood clot, thrombus, is going to form," said Dr. Pamela Gardner, a board-certified cardiologist at Lima Memorial Health System.
One Bath High School senior in the program, Daxton Truman, had initially planned to study nursing, but after learning about so many different possible career paths, he realized he wanted to become an occupational therapist.
"They demonstrated what it's like to be a patient and hard it would be to recover," Truman said.
Students also got to see how healthcare professionals use technology like ultrasound and VR to better understand the heart.