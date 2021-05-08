High-speed chase leads to arrest of man from Michigan

The Ohio State Highway Patrol along with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office were able to end a high-speed pursuit Saturday morning without any injury.
Just after 9:30 am., the State Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle on I75 for a speeding violation. While running the information on the driver Devonte Harris, they discovered a warrant for a firearms violation in Michigan where he is from.
At that point, Harris fled the scene leading the patrol on a chase with speeds up to 125mph. The pursuit went on for about 40mi. southbound on I75 when the Allen County Sheriff’s Office was able to disable the car with stop sticks.
Harris was then incarcerated for the warrant in Michigan as well as a felony charge of fleeing and eluding, and improper handling of a firearms as he had two guns in his car. He is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.