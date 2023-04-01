High winds damage structures in Southeast Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Though not as widespread, Allen County had some damage from the storm system that passed through around 1 am Saturday morning.
High winds caused damage to several properties south of the Allen County Airport. Trees, powerlines, and antennas fell across the region, as well as walls and roofs being torn from barns and garages.
One resident reported that a large portion of their barn was torn off and flew over their home into the other side of their yard and scattered debris into the neighboring fields. Their home was mostly undamaged, but many houses in the area sustained damage to roofing, siding, and fences.
Damage to power lines left over 1,000 Allen County residents without power for some time. There are currently no reports of injuries.