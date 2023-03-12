Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to still be safe this coming St. Patrick's Day

Even though the St. Patrick's day parade was Saturday in downtown Lima -- many will still go out and have a drink this Friday on the actual holiday.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind residents to practice caution if you plan to go out and have a drink this St. Patrick's day. Always plan ahead by having a designated driver, or calling a taxi to get home safely, and to protect other drivers on the road.
Troopers will be out in full force on St. Patrick's day to enforce traffic laws and to stop any drivers who may be drinking and driving.
"We are noticing a little bit of an uptick right now in crashes, especially OVI impaired driving," said Sgt. Nicholas Boes of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "The goal is to get home safely and have a designated driver. There are going to be more cars on the roads, people are trying to get home safely and enjoy the holiday weekend and enjoy that time, so traffic is going to be thick. So again, be careful out there.