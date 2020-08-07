Historic Main Street Van Wert holds self-guided historic walking tour

Historic Main Street Van Wert held a self-guided historic walking tour downtown Friday afternoon.
The organization teamed up with the Van Wert County Foundation to host “Hidden Spaces” which shows off four historic buildings in downtown Van Wert. The four buildings that were being shown, will be renovated starting within the next year, and the organizations want the publics opinion on what should be done to the building. They also were able to give recommendations on how to improve the parking and look of the city, but also make it a better place to visit.
Mitch Price the Executive Director of Historic Main Street Van Wert said, “We want people to dream what these buildings could be. They are going to see what they are now, and in about 12 or 13 months they are going to be completely different. So we want people to dream big, we want people to see what the state of them are now and then when they get refinished and re-energized, we want people to come back through them.”
The historic walking tour has been going on for the past 6 years.