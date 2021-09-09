Historic Preservation Board meets to discuss Callahan Building in Lima

The Historic Preservation Board met on Thursday to discuss nominating a building downtown as a historic structure.
113 through 115 East Spring Street, also known as the Callahan Building, was the topic of discussion at the meeting. John Heaphy purchased the building under Heaphy Harmony Real Estates, along with the adjacent building sitting on the corner of Main Street. The plan is to renovate both buildings, transform them into a hub of different dining and entertainment venues, and connect the two separate buildings. The building at 147 South Main has already been taken to the historic preservation board, and now the Callahan Building is up for consideration.
"Who we are today is based in some ways on who we were 20 years ago or 2 weeks ago, so we continue to learn and grow and evolve as a culture, and I think it's important to understand the role the architecture played in how our urban communities functioned. This is a 1907 example, it's an important piece to keep," commented Matthew Kelty, architect working with Heaphy Harmony Real Estate.
The historic preservation board decided they would nominate the building as a historic structure, and it will be taken to city council for further approval.