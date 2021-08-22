Historical marker dedicated for World War II bomber crash in Putnam County in 1942

Some may have not known about the bomber crash that happened on September 26th, 1942 in rural Putnam County. But thanks to Scott Neidert, there is a lasting memorial to this tragic event.
“I knew about the crash when I was young and as I got older, I realized that a lot of people did not have any clue that the crash happened,” says Scott Neidert, who came with the idea for the marker. “I grew up right over there, so it was always common knowledge to me, but no one really knows what happened and the bodies were not recovered so I thought it was important to get a marker out here.”
The story on the marker talks about the plane taking off from Fort Wayne carrying supplies and ammunition to the soldiers in Europe. 17 minutes after takeoff, mechanical issues forced the bomber to crash in a field near current Road 19 in Putnam County and neighbors come running to help.
“We were coming out of our house 1 mile straight west of here, we heard the plane, we heard the roar, we heard the crash,” says Paul Schimmoeller, who was at the crash site 79 years ago. “So, my dad jumped in the car, I jumped in with him and we came straight over here. I got out of the car my dad was ahead of me and he said stay in the car, but we saw two bodies on the ground. He stopped by the one and then took off and went to the next one that was down there, and I remember he covered it up with something.”
All seven men who were on the plane died, and their remains couldn’t be recovered. Some family members were on hand Sunday (08/22/2021) for the marker dedication and to get some closure to the crash, including the family of Tech Sergeant Alexander James Lamison JR.
“Its just always been the unknown and some of the family members were angry over the crash because they didn’t know what happened,” says Sioux Kimberling, Relative of Tech Sgt. Alexander J. Lamison Jr. “We just never thought this would happen. This is just a bit overwhelming and emotional, but it’s good because now their souls, I think, can rest.”
For a crash that many people didn’t know much about, there is now a marker to help make sure people never forget.