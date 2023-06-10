HOBY Leadership Conference High School Juniors what it means to be a Leader

ADA, OH (WLIO) - The annual HOBY Leadership Conference in Ada teaches high school juniors from the Northwest Ohio area what it means to be a leader.
For most teenagers, sweeping, cleaning windows, and washing down fire trucks in Ada Liberty Township may not be a typical afternoon activity. However, for the students participating in the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Seminar, these tasks demonstrate the qualities of a good community leader.
"We've just been learning a lot about leadership this whole week. Yesterday, we were planning out what cool events we could do in our community, like what cool things we could start. Me and my group were talking about starting a mentor program within the high schools so kids could get connected. Then, we talked about identity, who we are, how that applies to our leadership, and how we can help other people. Just a lot of stuff like that." said Kendrick Winn from Northview High School.
As part of the seminar, 215 students completed community service projects in Ada's surrounding areas. This allowed them to gain insight into the impact an individual can make within their local community. "There are amazing opportunities out there to learn and grow as a leader. It doesn't really take a whole lot to make a huge difference to somebody, whether it's something small like giving back in a letter or going out and literally washing a whole fire truck. No matter what it is, everything that they do makes a difference." added Ashley Shelton, the HOBY Co-Director of Community Service.
The HOBY seminar provides a one-of-a-kind leadership training program for students entering their junior year. The program prioritizes service-learning and motivation-building experiences to foster a lifelong commitment to enhancing the lives of others. Participants gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a leader throughout the seminar.
"Leadership can be in different forms. I've learned that I am a bit more of a silent leader, but others are more of a loud leader. They are willing to stand up a bit more, whereas I tend to be more of the person that leads by example. We learned about who we are and who we want to be and just realized we can do anything we want. We're gaining confidence in ourselves." commented Patrick Henery's Delaney Barnes.