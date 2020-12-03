Holiday farmers market offers handcrafted goods in Delphos

A holiday farmers market was held in Delphos on Thursday.
The farmers market offered a variety of goods to those in attendance, such as handcrafted goods, jams, licorice, clothes, and special Christmas items.
Held at the 4th and Main Street lot, each vendor was spaced out in order to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
The Delphos Area Chamber of Commerce states that this event gives vendors an opportunity to show their wares before severe winter weather rolls into the region.
"This year I feel it is more important to continue with the market and keep it open and safe," said Lindsey Lane, Co-Director at the Delphos Area Chamber of Commerce. "A lot of the the vendor shows and craft shows and fairs themselves... they have been closed down due to COVID-19. We wanted to try to keep it open keep it safe for everybody so that they can continue to sell their goods and products."