The Lima Police Department was in the holiday spirit this evening (12/17/19).

Holiday party brings the Lima Police Department and community together

Their annual holiday party was held at New Life Assembly Church, which gave the community a chance to get to know their police officers. At the party was ornament decorating, plenty of food and candy canes, and even a visit from the big man in red. Hats and gloves were donated by Venture Crew for everyone to take with them to keep warm this winter. This party was also a good chance for the community to meet their newest C.O.P. officer.

Holiday party brings the Lima Police Department and community together

"It's just a way for them to see us in a different type of environment," said Lima Police C.O.P. Officer Brittney Wierick. "A way for us to kind of have a good time with them, just a way to have a positive impact on the kids."

Wierick also says this party is a great way for the police to build relationships with the community and focus on neighborhood issues.

Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.

Digital Content Manager

Hello, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. I manage our web and social media content.