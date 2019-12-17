Holiday party brings the Lima Police Department and community together

The Lima Police Department was in the holiday spirit this evening (12/17/19).
Their annual holiday party was held at New Life Assembly Church, which gave the community a chance to get to know their police officers. At the party was ornament decorating, plenty of food and candy canes, and even a visit from the big man in red. Hats and gloves were donated by Venture Crew for everyone to take with them to keep warm this winter. This party was also a good chance for the community to meet their newest C.O.P. officer.
"It's just a way for them to see us in a different type of environment," said Lima Police C.O.P. Officer Brittney Wierick. "A way for us to kind of have a good time with them, just a way to have a positive impact on the kids."
Wierick also says this party is a great way for the police to build relationships with the community and focus on neighborhood issues.