Home considered a total loss after Friday afternoon fire

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A late Friday afternoon blaze kept Lima firefighters busy.

Officials say they were called out just after five o'clock to 815 Madison Avenue where they found a detached garage at the back of the house fully involved.

The flames spread to the house, into the first and second stories, and then up into an attic. The house was a total loss to the tune of around $22,000.

Nobody was home at the time and there were no injuries.

"I had just got off of work, my boyfriend called me and he had told me that the house was on fire," said Taylor Suarez. "He said he had thought somebody had started it and he told me to get home quick. My dad dropped me off at the corner and I ran down to the house, the back of the house in flames. A lot of people surrounded my mom's house."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross was called in to help out the three adults and three teens who lived in the home.

