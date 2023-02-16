Home Improvement program could provide up to $20,000 for qualifying property owners

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A new program through the Allen County Land Bank will help improve the safety in homes across the county.
The Allen County commissioners and the land bank are working together to provide up to $20,000 to qualifying property owners to fix major problems in their home. They are focusing on health and safety issues such as roofs, plumbing, heating, and foundation repairs, among a list of other issues that need repairs. This program is designed for homeowners that can't afford to make these repairs on their own.
"There are some income guidelines on the application that folks should look at. But we're focusing on folks that own their own home and have lived in that home for at least 3 years. We want you to be current on your taxes or at least have a current payment plan in place for those delinquent taxes," explained Rachael Gilroy, Allen County Auditor.
The applications can be found starting Friday morning on the Allen County Auditor's website under the Land Bank tab. You can also get a hard copy at their office at the Allen County Courthouse. They are due back by noon on March 6th. You must live in Allen County outside the incorporated areas of the City of Lima to be eligible.