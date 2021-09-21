Hometown Special Agent honored in St. Marys

The city of St. Marys honored a hometown hero Tuesday afternoon.
Michael Lynch was a Special Agent for the FBI, and was also an Air Force and Vietnam War veteran. He was killed in a plane crash back in December of 1982.
To help remember him, Lynch's hometown of St. Marys held a special dedication ceremony for the memorial gardens to be named in his honor. His family and friends were in attendance and they say that they are beyond pleased to have a part of their dad still living in the place that he grew up.
"We are just blown away by the magnificence of this, and all of these people who came out to honor him," said Joni Konstantelos, Lynch's daughter. "My dad died almost 39 years ago, but he’s not really gone because of things like this."
A current and a former Special Agent of the FBI also spoke at the ceremony.