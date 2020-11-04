Homicide suspect has bond reduced

A Spencerville man suspected of being connected to the death of another man, had his bond reduced in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

A judge has granted the reduction of bond for Trey Jones from $500,000 to $100,000. If he posts bond, he will be on a GPS monitor.

Jones is suspected to be involved in the death of 19-year-old George McLaurine Jr. Jones pleaded not guilty on charges of reckless homicide with firearm and forfeiture specifications, using weapons while intoxicated, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Police were looking into the death of McLaurine in Venedocia on Sept. 12. They found McLaurine with a gunshot wound lying outside of a house. Jones was almost immediately taken into custody after the shooting. His next pretrial is Dec. 1.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.