Homicide suspect has bond reduced

A Spencerville man suspected of being connected to the death of another man, had his bond reduced in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.
A judge has granted the reduction of bond for Trey Jones from $500,000 to $100,000. If he posts bond, he will be on a GPS monitor.
Jones is suspected to be involved in the death of 19-year-old George McLaurine Jr. Jones pleaded not guilty on charges of reckless homicide with firearm and forfeiture specifications, using weapons while intoxicated, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Police were looking into the death of McLaurine in Venedocia on Sept. 12. They found McLaurine with a gunshot wound lying outside of a house. Jones was almost immediately taken into custody after the shooting. His next pretrial is Dec. 1.