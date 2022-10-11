Honda announces $4.2 billion investment in Ohio

OHIO (WLIO) - Honda looking to invest billions into Ohio to help secure their future in electric vehicles.

On the 45th anniversary of Honda and state leaders announcing Honda will be building their first manufacturing plant in Ohio, they come together again to announce 4.2 billion dollars in investments for the production of their future electric vehicles. Honda is looking to produce only electric vehicles by 2040, so they are putting 700 million dollars into existing manufacturing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna to build them.

