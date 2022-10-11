Honda announces $4.2 billion investment in Ohio

OHIO (WLIO) -Honda looking to invest billions into Ohio to help secure their future in electric vehicles.
On the 45th anniversary of Honda and state leaders announcing Honda will be building their first manufacturing plant in Ohio, they come together again to announce 4.2 billion dollars in investments for the production of their future electric vehicles. Honda is looking to produce only electric vehicles by 2040, so they are putting 700 million dollars into existing manufacturing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna to build them.
"It became clear that the experience, expertise, and the resources that we have we have established here in Ohio should serve at the starting point," says Bob Nelson, Ex. V.P. American Honda Motor Co. "So, based on this new reinvestment in Ohio, our operations here will play a key role as a new EV hub. We will develop the know-how and the expertise in EV production."
Honda also announced building a 3.5 billion dollar electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, southwest of Columbus. The partnership with LG Energy Solutions will be the sole battery provider for Honda and employ 2,200 associates.
"So, as Honda transitions to the vehicles of the future, they are going to do it in Ohio, with Ohioans," adds Gov. Mike DeWine. "We will move forward, and we will build the future together."
Honda says they will start building the new plant next and hope to have the new batteries in production by 2025.
