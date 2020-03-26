Honda extends suspension amid COVID-19 concerns

Honda announced it will extend the production suspension previously reported.

All auto engine and transmission plants in the United States and Canada are expected to return to production April 7th. Originally, workers were planned to return at the end of this month. This extension is in response to the continued steep decline in market demand across the automotive industry due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. Honda plans to evaluate conditions and make additional adjustments as necessary. Associates will have opportunities to get paid on non-production days and use vacation for others.

Honda will use the time to keep deep cleaning its production facilities and common areas.

 

