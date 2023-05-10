LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local elementary school has made horses one of their best teaching tools.
At the start of their second semester, students from Elida Elementary began visiting Fassett Farm for literacy sessions with horses. While working alongside the animals, children have been learning about topics including reading comprehension and phonics. The weekly trips to the farm have helped the student in becoming excited to learn.
"We've seen a lot with the older ones, we've really seen progress moving forward. We noticed that their fluency is becoming much stronger. With the littles, they're getting much more brave about reading the words, staying focused to want to work with the words, and finding it more fun. They don't want to have to just sit and read a book. So, they're really progressing quite nicely and we're also in coordination with their teachers. They're working on the curriculum with them in the classroom as well," said Michele Andrews-Sabol, executive director of Fassett Farm.
Fassett Farm will host multiple literacy and math camps this summer for school-aged children. If you want more information check out etpfarm.org.