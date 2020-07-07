Hot summer days can cause plants stress and watering is important

With temperatures forecasted to remain in the nineties, gardeners are spending more time outside making sure their investments stay hydrated and blooming.
The sun has been intense as its rays beat down relentlessly on your garden. Flowers and vegetables are feeling the heat and need extra attention not to get stressed and die. The plants will tell you when they need a drink. Potted plants may need to be watered once, if not twice a day. Planted perennials may need their roots wet once or twice a week during this heat.
Allen County Master Gardeners Chris Fetzer explains. “Perennials do pretty good without rain but you need to help them out since it’s been dry like this with all these consecutive days. You can tell when they get droopy. Just go ahead and water them."
As you look around you will see lawns becoming brown. It’s not dead, it’s becoming dormant and will come back when it rains. But if you want a green lawn you can do so by watering, Here is a tip for knowing how much to water the lawn.
Fetzer shared a tip she uses with watering the lawn. “You can take what I have here. It’s a cat food can, mark off at 1-inch in there. You can water and when the water reaches that line, 1-inch your good.”
Fetzer says the best time to water is early morning and late evening. Never water in the heat of the day.