The work week is off to a hot and very humid start. Highs are expected to reach around 90° today along with heat indices reaching the middle 90s. Don't forget to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the A/C! Skies will be partly cloudy, with isolated to perhaps widely scattered storms bubbling up this afternoon and evening. The coverage of storms looks a bit lower than Sunday thanks to some capping aloft. Localized torrential rains and gusty winds will accompany the storms, but severe weather is not expected.
Another "sultry" night with high humidity and lows struggling to fall past the middle 70s. An isolated storm or two on the radar through 10PM, then rather quiet overnight.
Tuesday's forecast is almost a carbon copy. Mainly dry and sunny morning. Some scattered thunderstorm activity in the afternoon, with just a touch more on the radar compared to today.
Scattered storm chances will increase mid-week, increasing the odds that your backyard receives rainfall. Scattered storms are likely Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night as the front finally gets shoved southward through the area. This period brings our highest rain chance for the week.
Expect a very nice cooling trend for late week through the Holiday weekend! Highs are forecast to drop in the upper 70s during much of this period, making outdoor plans unusually pleasant for the 4th of July. The big question right now is will it rain? As the front pushes south of here Thursday, an upper low looks to dive in from Canada. One of our long-range models pushes this system quickly away from here this weekend, leading to lots of sunshine. Another model stalls the upper low overhead, keeping us unsettled with scattered showers. Which one is correct? We are leaning toward the drier solution for Friday-Sunday, but check back as changes are possible.