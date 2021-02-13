House Bill could waive state testing in Ohio for 2020-2021 school year

A house bill is aiming to waive state testing for the 2020-2021 school year.
House Bill 67 is sponsored by Representatives J. Kyle Koehler and Adam C. Bird. According to the bill, it would "waive state testing requirements for the 2020-2021 school year, to require the Department of Education to seek a waiver from federal testing requirements, and to declare an emergency."
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was asked during a press conference if he will seek a waiver for standardized testing. DeWine stated that while he still needs to meet with legislators on the topic, testing might be helpful for school districts.
"Nothing wrong with having a test but we do want to know where students are," said DeWine. "But, having consequences and reports regarding schools... that's a different question."
Ohio Senate Leader Matt Huffman spoke on his opposition to the bill, stating that benefits can be learned from testing this school year.
"I think it is more significant that we do testing... we have a large swath of the population, school population, who have not attended school." Said Huffman. "In some urban counties and school districts, close to 50% of students have not been heard from by the schools since last March."
Huffman continued, "You got to find out what the situation is, and in some places it may be fine, maybe some places that had better in-person attendance they did better."