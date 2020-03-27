House Bill 197 sets absentee only voting for Ohio Primary, ending April 28

With Gov. Mike DeWine signing House Bill 197, the bill sets parameters for how Ohio will go through with the Primary Election.
The bill states people can vote only by absentee ballot going forward and must submit their votes by April 28. There will be no in-person voting except for people with a disability and would want to use the board of elections ADA equipment. Postcards will be mailed with instructions. Voters will have to download an absentee application online or visit your local board for an application. Then you'll have a ballot mailed to you and you'll mail it back.
"So, time is of the essence here," Kathy Meyer said, director of the Allen County Board of Elections. "If you get a postcard, you want a ballot, get that coming--get that application coming, get it back to us. So we can then process and get your ballot to you because then you have to mail it back to us."
If you voted early before the original primary date, those votes will still be counted. All votes in by April 28 will be tallied on that day. Allen County Elections Board Chairman, Keith Cheney indicates he has told candidates there is to be no door-to-door campaigning for obvious reasons. Ohioans are currently under a stay-at-home order.
Press Release from the office of Governor Mike DeWine: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today signed House Bill 197 which provides emergency relief to Ohioans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill:
- Waives state testing requirements for school children this year.
- Extends professional licenses for those who cannot get them renewed.
- Allows local governments to hold public meetings remotely and with transparency.
- Extends the income tax deadline to July 15, 2020.
- Extends absentee voting by mail until April 28, 2020.
- Provides funding for small businesses, such as day cares and services for the disabled.
A line item veto was issued to correct a drafting error.
*NOTE: See reaction to today's bill signing below.
SUPPORT LOCAL:
Governor DeWine announced that Ohio is launching a website to encourage Ohioans to continue to support local retailers and restaurants by shopping online, choosing local, ordering carryout from restaurants, and taking virtual tours of well-known attractions around the state.
There are currently more than 250 local restaurants, shops, and virtual activities being featured online. To find a local shop or restaurant to support, or to have your business featured, go to Ohio.org/SupportLocalOhio.
CURRENT DATA:
There are 1,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 19 deaths. A total of 276 people have been hospitalized, including 107 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Video of today's full update, including versions with foreign language closed captioning, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel's YouTube page.
For more information on Ohio's response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
