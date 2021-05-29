House fire devastates Lima home

A home is devastated by an early morning fire in Lima on Saturday.
Just after 12:30 am., the Lima fire department responded to a call about a fire at the residence of 1417 W. High St. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was flowing from the attic.
They initially attempted to enter the structure but soon had to evacuate from high heat levels and the roof beginning to collapse. At that point, according to the fire department, they had to battle the fire from the exterior.
They were on the scene for around seven hours and got mutual aid from American Township Fire Department. The house is a total loss, and all occupants were evacuated in time.