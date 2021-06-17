House fire on W. Kibby

A house fire in Lima late Thursday afternoon caused no injuries but is under investigation.

Lima Police Department responded to the 700 block of West Kibby Street around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a possible explosion or fire. They found some smoke coming out of the windows. They went in and extinguished what they say was a small fire on the first floor. Neighbors tell us that they say they heard a loud "pop noise" coming from the house before the fire department pulled up. No one was inside the rented-out house at the time.

Three Lima Fire engines and backup from Shawnee Fire Department were on the scene. The fire is still under investigation.

