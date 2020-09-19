House fire under investigation in Lima

An early morning house fire is still under investigation as it destroys a house in Lima.

House fire under investigation in Lima

Just around 4:00 am. Saturday morning, the Lima fire department responded to a major house fire on the 100 block of N. Woodlawn Ave. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

House fire under investigation in Lima

After hours of battling the fire, the house was a total loss. The Lima Fire and Police Department have been on the scene investigating all day, and as of 6:30 Saturday night they were still present.

They say that more information about the fire will be released Sunday.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.