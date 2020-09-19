House fire under investigation in Lima

An early morning house fire is still under investigation as it destroys a house in Lima.
Just around 4:00 am. Saturday morning, the Lima fire department responded to a major house fire on the 100 block of N. Woodlawn Ave. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.
After hours of battling the fire, the house was a total loss. The Lima Fire and Police Department have been on the scene investigating all day, and as of 6:30 Saturday night they were still present.
They say that more information about the fire will be released Sunday.