House of Grace recovery program is given monetary donation

The House of Grace Men's Recovery Program was given a monetary donation to help them continue their work.
The program works with men both in prison and those who have been released. They help those men in several areas, including employment and money management.
Volunteers with the organization Kairos Prison Ministry decided to come together and raise more than $6,100 for House of Grace.
They hope it will be a big help for what they're able to do for the men they assist. "We have to feed them, house them, we also work with them to get the medical attention that they need, and to do all of that it takes money, so this investment will be very helpful," said Ron Fails, founder of House of Grace.
The volunteers made the donation work with inmates at North Central Correctional Institute.