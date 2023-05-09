House on N. Metcalf Street heavily damaged by Tuesday morning fire

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department called to a structure fire just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the attic of that single-story home on North Metcalf Street. Firefighters made their way into the home to find heavy damage to the house and attic. A resident was out of the home when firefighters arrived and was treated on-site. The investigation is ongoing and they believe the cause to be accidental. Damage is estimated at $50,000. A second alarm was called to get more manpower into the fire station and American Township was called as backup on the scene.