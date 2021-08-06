House speaker states Ohio redistricting process officially underway

The Ohio House of Representatives Speaker provided an update on the redistricting process in the state of Ohio.
Bob Cupp was in Lima on Friday at the Allen County Republican Luncheon to share updates from the statehouse. Cupp stated that the first meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Committee was held on Friday.
Cupp explained that the delay in the redistricting process is due to the fact that the federal government is still in the process of delivering population data to the state.
Once that data reached Ohio, the official process of redrawing legislative maps can begin.
Public input meetings will then be held across the state of Ohio to gather feedback on the process.