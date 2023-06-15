June 15, 2023 Press Release from Casey Heilman, the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District: Many commonly used household products contain chemicals that can, if not properly disposed of, be dangerous to people, harm wildlife, and threaten drinking water.
When household hazardous waste is flushed down the toilet, it is pumped into the river. Sewage treatment plants are not designed to remove all hazardous waste from water. As a result, water leaving the sewage treatment plant and returning to the river will still contain hazardous waste.
If hazardous waste is put down the storm drain, it is essentially being put right into the river. Storm drains lead to the river, so whatever goes down the storm drain eventually enters the rivers. It is extremely important to never put anything down a storm drain.
Remember, even if these hazardous products are thrown into a regular trash can, they can still leak out of landfills where they can contaminate the land, rivers, and streams. So, it is very important to dispose of them safely and properly.
The North Central Ohio Solid Waste District, located at 815 Shawnee Road, Unit D in Lima, accepts several different hazardous household waste items. This includes but is not limited to gasoline, antifreeze, waste oil, fertilizer, paint, and lead acid batteries. To drop these items off, please schedule an appointment by calling 419-228-8278. You will be charged per pound of hazardous waste.
For more information on managing your hazardous household waste, go to the Allen SWCD website www.allenswcd.com or contact Lydia Archambo at 419-222-0846 x 1004 or Lydia@allenswcd.com.