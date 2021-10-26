Housing, crime, and economic development are concerns for Lima residents

Residents are looking at ways to make Lima better over the next two decades.
The City of Lima and the Lima/Allen Co. Regional Planning Commission held another community engagement event to get some ideas on what to focus on in the future. Citizens voiced their support for the economic progress in the downtown. They also shared their concerns on crime in the city and the number of blighted homes and lack of housing.
“I think you are already seeing some work related to housing,” says Shane Coleman, Ex. Dir. Lima/Allen Co. Regional Planning Commission. “The housing task force has been very active over the last year to two years, a lot of activity going on there. I think when you look at the compressive plan, you look at development, you look at the housing, the issues that are coming to light. They are not new they are issues that we have been addressing for a while. There is a lot of activity. There are a lot of good things going on."
Coleman says they will take all the information they have gathered and use that as a guide for Lima’s future. People can still submit ideas on what they would like to see happen in Lima over the next 20 years. To contact Lima/Allen Co. Regional Planning Commission call (419) 228-1836 or log on to https://www.lacrpc.com/